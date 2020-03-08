0

I recently sold some stocks at losses, but also some at profit in a regular TD Ameritrade acct. Can I buy those same stocks in an IRA within 30 days without affecting the loss in a regular account taxwise. My thinking is that since the IRA is a tax deferred vehicle, it is excluded from the gain-loss consideration. Does this make sense?

|improve this question
New contributor
Kermit49 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

If you sell a security at a loss and buy the same or a substantially identical security within 30 calendar days before or after the sale, it triggers the wash-sale. It doesn't matter if the purchase is from dividend reinvestment or it is done in a different account whether that account be traditional or IRA.

The only way around this issue is to purchase something somewhat similar but not substantially identical (for example, SPY and IWM).

Your Answer

Kermit49 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.