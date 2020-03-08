I recently sold some stocks at losses, but also some at profit in a regular TD Ameritrade acct. Can I buy those same stocks in an IRA within 30 days without affecting the loss in a regular account taxwise. My thinking is that since the IRA is a tax deferred vehicle, it is excluded from the gain-loss consideration. Does this make sense?
If you sell a security at a loss and buy the same or a substantially identical security within 30 calendar days before or after the sale, it triggers the wash-sale. It doesn't matter if the purchase is from dividend reinvestment or it is done in a different account whether that account be traditional or IRA.
The only way around this issue is to purchase something somewhat similar but not substantially identical (for example, SPY and IWM).