I understand that the concept of a "tax nomad"; i.e, a freelance who works with a laptop and relocating to different countries gradually (say, once a year or once in two years) is becoming more prevalent as time goes by as part of globalization.

A tax nomad would likely be expected by its clients to offer them a payment option with the least amount/s of fee/s.

Options for payment for a tax nomad would be for example:

A regular bank transfer.

A Worldwide Online Payments Service ( WOPS ) such as PayPal or Stripe or Payoneer or WePay and others and large companies such as Google and Amazon are in this business too now.

) such as PayPal or Stripe or Payoneer or WePay and others and large companies such as Google and Amazon are in this business too now. what I understand as cash oriented WOPS such as Western Union.

Are Worldwide Online Payments Services (WOPS) such as PayPal really a "must" for a tax nomad?

Assuming that the tax nomad has a regular bank account in a given state (USA or Switzerland or Israel or Vietnam or wherever), does this tax nomad really needs any WOPS at all or can that tax nomad rely solely on bank transfers as a payment option for its customers (usually paying 75 US before a single fee which is usually another 15 USD bestowed upon them)?