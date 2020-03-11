-4

I understand that the concept of a "tax nomad"; i.e, a freelance who works with a laptop and relocating to different countries gradually (say, once a year or once in two years) is becoming more prevalent as time goes by as part of globalization.

A tax nomad would likely be expected by its clients to offer them a payment option with the least amount/s of fee/s.

Options for payment for a tax nomad would be for example:

  • A regular bank transfer.
  • A Worldwide Online Payment Service (WOPS) such as PayPal or Stripe or Payoneer or WePay and many others and large companies such as Google and Amazon are in this business too now.
  • what I understand as cash oriented WOPS such as Western Union.

Are WOPS such as PayPal really a "must" for a tax nomad?

Assuming that the tax nomad has a regular bank account in a given state (USA or Switzerland or wherever), does this tax nomad really needs any WOPS at all or can that tax nomad rely solely on bank transfers as a payment option for its customers (usually paying 75 US before a single fee which is usually another 15 USD bestowed upon them)?

  • A freelancer would do well to make it easy for customers to pay. SWIFT fees are an impediment, so of course cheaper alternatives like PayPal or Transferwise are common. Bank transfers are unusual in the B2C space, except in Europe where SEPA is ultra-low-cost for all parties. All of this has to do with your client's location, not with your location. Nevertheless, a nomad would likely want to simplify taxation by setting up a corporation. – amon 2 days ago
  • @amon cheaper alternatives like PayPal I don't know what SWIFT fees are off the top of my head, but PayPal is pretty expensive - 4.4% plus a flat fee based on currency for transactions outside the US (2.9% plus fee inside). – dwizum 2 days ago
  • Hello @amon ; in some countries, setting up a corporation might only complicate things --- wouldn't you say? Also,I know it is unlikely you will have time for this, but if I invite you to opinion what's bad in the question that it attracted down votes so I would try to improve it. – JohnDoea 2 days ago
  • Of course setting up a corporation is complicated, but at least it stays one country. Sometimes there even are simplifications when employees are posted in foreign countries (e.g. that the origin country's employment laws continue to apply, which is NOT the default). If you move a sole proprietorship from country to country you need a new accountant each time and are fully subject to each country's laws. If you aren't taking this into account, “digital nomad” or “tax nomad” is just a fancy word for tax fraud. – amon 2 days ago
  • @amon I agree about a country's laws but I am not sure I am at the same page with you about accountants --- in some countries such as Estonia, accounting is pretty much automized by web applications; furthermore, I do take this into account and I understand that not in all countries automation solutions (such as automating the creation and documentation of bills) would be legal or feasible. – JohnDoea yesterday