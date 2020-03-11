Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago.

I understand that the concept of a "tax nomad"; i.e, a freelance who works with a laptop and relocating to different countries gradually (say, once a year or once in two years) is becoming more prevalent as time goes by as part of globalization.

A tax nomad would likely be expected by its clients to offer them a payment option with the least amount/s of fee/s.

Options for payment for a tax nomad would be for example:

A regular bank transfer.

A Worldwide Online Payment Service ( WOPS ) such as PayPal or Stripe or Payoneer or WePay and many others and large companies such as Google and Amazon are in this business too now.

what I understand as cash oriented WOPS such as Western Union.

Are WOPS such as PayPal really a "must" for a tax nomad?

Assuming that the tax nomad has a regular bank account in a given state (USA or Switzerland or wherever), does this tax nomad really needs any WOPS at all or can that tax nomad rely solely on bank transfers as a payment option for its customers (usually paying 75 US before a single fee which is usually another 15 USD bestowed upon them)?