I'm an Australian living in the UK and have been here for 5 years. I've saved up lump sums on both sides of the world. They are both enough to put forward towards a deposit on a property. Currently, they are sitting in index funds.

I intend to head back to Australia in the medium-term future - 3 to 5 years - to settle down. At that point, I could have British citizenship as well.

My conundrum: I want to purchase a property, but where and how?

Buy a property here in the UK as my rent is substantial enough to cover a mortgage repayment. If I buy a property and then leave it as an investment, managing it from the other side of the world would be quite difficult. I would imagine letting agents would take me a ride unless I luck out and find a trustworthy one.

Considering the uncertainty in the British economy currently, this would be a long term investment if anything. I think over the long term it could be a fruitful investment.

If I leave the UK with a property but not being a British citizen, what kind of headaches could I have? Try to purchase a property in Australia. I have found that getting a loan in Australia, while I'm employed/living in the UK results in less than favourable terms, e.g interest rates, total amount etc. I suspect this is due to the risk profile of me not working in the country.

Trying to organise purchasing a property over there from here might be tricky to get right. I can fly back to finalise things but the majority of the leg work has to be done from here.

I do have family who can assist with the management and possibly purchase. Although, I wouldn't want to defer responsibility on the purchasing aspect at least as it involves large amounts.

A side question: If I buy in a property in one country and use the first-home owner benefits then do I void the equivalent in the other country?

I can keep saving my money and transfer it over to Australia, as the exchange rate is quite good - almost double to the pound. I will continue to throw away more money to rent with this strategy. I could just call it quits in the UK and head home early. I give up any getting British citizenship.

From a career perspective it would be better to stick around for some more vital experience.

I'm not quite ready to head home yet as I'm still loving life here.

Has anyone been in this position or have any experience I can draw on for some advice? I'm also looking for any recommendations of professionals I can seek out advice from on this matter.

Cheers!