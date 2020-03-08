0

I want to invest money in the stock market. To that end, I want to compare bank deposit interest rate to get the targeted output from my investment.

I guess I should target at 10% return on investment to overcome 8% inflation. Is this right?

  • It depends on where you live and what the local currency is. In the U.S. and most industrialized countries, inflation tends to be much less than 8% per year. But there are countries where it's more. – Daniel 2 hours ago