I am giving a bit of context and I am sorry if it will be longer:

I started investing in some years ago, and usually I have a special skill to pick stocks which are fraud, or dropping a lot from valuation in fast time: CLDR (went in one night from 10USD to 5USD), LAKE, AIMT (dropped hard after FDA approval), INPX (went like 60-80% after revers split news) (INPX is my favourite, I learned a lot buying into that stock). So my question is what insurance or safety the investors having about rapid price movement and bear raids, or heavy shorting. Considering AIMT is dropped price from 36-38 to 20 so far (and no, it is started much before the Corona virus news, so not totally related to it, it was shorted to around 25USD, when virus news came to the light).

More precisely is there any safety or insurance for investors, when this scenario is happening scenario?

A company has valuation of x market cap, y stock price,

B company wants to buyout A company.

B company start to manipulate and spread false news about A company,

B company is collaborating with other investment banks, hedge funds to bring the valuation down,

A company in that case dropping a lot to around 1/2 or 1/3 of original, proper valuation before bear raiding,

B company makes a generous offer and buyout the company much much way lower than the original valuation, somewhat 1/2 price and some percentages.

All the way down only good news happening with company... (We can add here that some cases the B company can be board member, and having insider information, so can just properly time the buyout before the good numbers going to public, in this case sales number for the approved drug)

Investors was right:

they invested their money in a good company,

got the good news (in this case FDA approval, good sales number laters, product pipeline, buyout news, more investments from companies)

still in the end they lost 50% of their funds...

Something similar can happen with AIMT (A company) and Nestle (B company)... AIMT is dropping price rapidly after a lot of risks went out from the picture...

Ideas? Based on this video:

I believe in short or mid term the stock price can easily manipulated with fake news spreading and shorting (naked shorting). SEC is unable to do anything I saw this in multiple cases.

I start to believe investing into companies and not indexes in long term is just a gambling, because price can manipulated so easily plus buyout can happen anytime, but much lower price than original or proper valuation, in the end loosing a lot of money by investors. Also lot of CEO-s, CFO-s can actually lie without much further consequences, or using buzzwords, which can make high interest for the stock (pump and dump with secondary offering e.g. Corona virus stocks or INPX) (This is maybe not true for super big with huge market cap companies or harder to manipulate them)

Thank you very much for your insights, ideas! Appreciated all of it.