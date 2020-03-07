0

As title. Since the market is a bit volatile now, wondering if I can keep the 401k contributions as cash and invest them later. Or does it necessarily need to be invested in one of the options that the brokerage provides? Thanks!

401(k) accounts are required to have a number of choices. There will be a fund that's low low risk, likely made up of T-Bills of very short duration. Not quite a money market fund. It may have a zero return if rates shoot up quickly, but a tiny risk of less than zero in a given year.

