My sister worked at bank and had to retire 10 months ago due to testing positive for dementia. She signed up for short term insurance and not Cobra. In the past she has had both knees replaced and recently slipped and fell and broke both legs. Short term insurance runs out in April and insurance company says they will not renew.She will turn 65 in a couple of months. What options is there to get health insurance coverage.
Have short term insurance now and due to recent issues insurance company will not renew. How can we get insurance?
Can we assume the United Sates based on the mention of COBRA? – mhoran_psprep 56 mins ago