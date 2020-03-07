0

I'm starting a company that has no intention of generating cash holdings, purely donating all net revenue once all yearly expenses are covered. Is a non-profit the only route?

|improve this question
New contributor
Zavax is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Zavax is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.