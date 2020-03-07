1

I applied for an apartment in the same town I live with no issues. I exceed the three-times-income requirement and my credit check was cleared. Then my landlord said we couldn't move forward until I provided proof that the studio apartment I'm currently under lease for is no longer under my name/responsibility. I explained that I would be keeping the other unit as a work space. She then told me that because of that other apartment, they would require my monthly income to be four times their rent ($650) plus what I pay for the other place ($600). My income is barely under the threshold for that. Are they legally able to change the income requirements after going through the whole application process? All I was told before applying was that their only income requirement was the standard three times monthly rent. I haven't been able to find an answer for this, so any help is greatly appreciated!

