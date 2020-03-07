This question already has answers here: Remote job asking me for holder name bank name email address and phone number associated with bank account (2 answers) Closed 2 mins ago .

Congratulations! You have accepted for a trial period on the Remote Executive Manager position.

blahblahblah

During the work you use bitcoins for working with customers. It is necessary for customers. Use the services of our partners at a lower price, you can only for business purposes. Services and goods which you will buy for customers through bitcoins for low price:

Web Design;

MySQL Database;

Set up VoIP number;

Database Servers;

Stock exchange services;

Hosting;

Virtual private servers.

"To start working with Bitcoin, you need to fill up your wallet. We will provide you money via e-Transfer Interac system.

To do this, we need to know: Your Holder name: Your Bank name: Your Email address associated with account: Your phone number:

There is no fee to receive bitcoins, and many wallets let you control how large a fee to pay when spending. Most wallets have reasonable default fees, and higher fees can encourage faster confirmation of your transactions. After receiving electronic transfer, you will have to fill up your Bitcoin wallet.

We will send you 2-3 transactions through Interac system. Have you ever used electronic transfer (Interac)? Do you have online banking active? Do you have business bank account?"