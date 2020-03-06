I live in UK, I have a day time job where I earn around £26.500 per year,

I am also running my own limited company, and I just received a dividend of £60.000

My accountant told me that I will need to set aside approximately £16.500 for additional tax for dividends.

So it will leave me with £43.500 after tax that will be mine.

I have used various online calculators, it always seem to show lower tax to be paid on dividend, ex:

(Source: https://taxscouts.com/calculator/dividend-tax/)

I am also under impression, that my accountant did not really make it very tax efficient (dividend amount) it appears according to my limited experience with UK taxation, that it would be more tax efficient to take lower dividend, ex. £50.000

Is predicted £16.500 tax to be paid for dividend calculated by accountant correct? Thank you.