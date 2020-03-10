1

I live in UK, I have a day time job where I earn around £26,500 per year,

I am also running my own limited company, and I just received a dividend of £60,000

My accountant told me that I will need to set aside approximately £16,500 for additional tax for dividends.

So it will leave me with £43,500 after tax.

I have used various online calculators, it always seem to show a lower tax to be paid on dividend, e.g.:

I am also under the impression that my accountant did not really make it very tax efficient (dividend amount). It appears, according to my limited experience with UK taxation, that it would be more tax-efficient to take a lower dividend, e.g. £50,000

Is the predicted £16,500 tax to be paid for dividend calculated by my accountant correct? Thank you.

1

My calculation is £12,975 for the dividend tax. I don't understand why your accountant has given you a figure quite as high as £16.5k for the dividend tax amount. Here are my workings…

First, income tax – as this affects how your dividends are taxed subsequently:

  Total salary  Personal allowance    Taxable salary  Tax rate  Amount of tax
        26,500              12,500            14,000     20.0%       2,800.00

So the income from your day job uses up £14,000 of your Basic Rate band of £37,500 (i.e. the band from £12,501 to £50,000 of taxable income).

Therefore you have £23,500 of this band left, after your salary is taken into account first.

We then take this into account with the dividend calculation. You also have a separate £2,000 tax-free personal allowance for dividends. 

Total dividend  Personal allowance  Taxable dividend  Tax rate  Amount of tax 
        60,000               2,000            58,000         -           0.00

                    Amount taxable            23,500      7.5%       1,762.50
                     at basic rate

                 Remainder taxable            34,500     32.5%      11,212.50 
                    at higher rate
                                                                    ---------
     Total tax payable on dividend                                  12,975.00

(source – for tax year 2019/20).

You are using both tax-free personal allowances to the full extent:

  • income tax personal allowance of £12,500 through your PAYE job
  • dividend personal allowance of £2,000 through your limited company.

so I am not sure why you believe it will be more tax-efficient to take a lower dividend. If anything, (if it were possible to arrange it this way) it would be more tax-efficient to take a lower salary, since the tax rates on dividends are lower than the tax rates on salary.

Unless there are other complicating factors such as Child Benefit (which you do not mention), this seems a fairly tax-efficient arrangement to me.

Of course, if you wish to make pension contributions this is tax efficient as it can reduce your taxable income, so you're not paying as much tax at the higher rate.

  • 2
    Doesn't the high dividend take OP into the higher tax bracket though? Some of it will be taxed at 7.5% but the higher rate will kick in as well. – Josh Griggs 22 hours ago
  • @JoshGriggs thanks – have improved answer based on your input. – marktristan 21 hours ago
  • I think the job is independent of the limited company, so shifting money from salary to dividend wouldn't be possible, it's more a question of timing taking the money out of the company. – GS - Apologise to Monica 52 mins ago

