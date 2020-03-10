My calculation is £12,975 for the dividend tax. I don't understand why your accountant has given you a figure quite as high as £16.5k for the dividend tax amount. Here are my workings…
First, income tax – as this affects how your dividends are taxed subsequently:
Total salary Personal allowance Taxable salary Tax rate Amount of tax
26,500 12,500 14,000 20.0% 2,800.00
So the income from your day job uses up £14,000 of your Basic Rate band of £37,500 (i.e. the band from £12,501 to £50,000 of taxable income).
Therefore you have £23,500 of this band left, after your salary is taken into account first.
We then take this into account with the dividend calculation. You also have a separate £2,000 tax-free personal allowance for dividends.
Total dividend Personal allowance Taxable dividend Tax rate Amount of tax
60,000 2,000 58,000 - 0.00
Amount taxable 23,500 7.5% 1,762.50
at basic rate
Remainder taxable 34,500 32.5% 11,212.50
at higher rate
---------
Total tax payable on dividend 12,975.00
(source – for tax year 2019/20).
You are using both tax-free personal allowances to the full extent:
- income tax personal allowance of £12,500 through your PAYE job
- dividend personal allowance of £2,000 through your limited company.
so I am not sure why you believe it will be more tax-efficient to take a lower dividend. If anything, (if it were possible to arrange it this way) it would be more tax-efficient to take a lower salary, since the tax rates on dividends are lower than the tax rates on salary.
Unless there are other complicating factors such as Child Benefit (which you do not mention), this seems a fairly tax-efficient arrangement to me.
Of course, if you wish to make pension contributions this is tax efficient as it can reduce your taxable income, so you're not paying as much tax at the higher rate.