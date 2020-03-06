I have 12K in my Roth IRA. I use it to day trade. Now I want to take out the 12K what is my penalty? And do I get taxed on my trades when I buy and sell?
Are you talking about day trading within your IRA account? – Acccumulation 49 mins ago
@Acccumulation - it seems that was stated. While it was stated, it’s not part of the question, i.e. the question is regarding taxes. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 29 mins ago
@JTP-ApologisetoMonica I feel that it implies some Gricean implicature. – Acccumulation 21 mins ago
You are able to withdraw deposits tax-free. Any earnings are taxed, and a penalty may apply. The "day trading" has nothing to do with it.