I began the process to refinance the mortgage on my home at the beginning of last December to get a better interest rate. It is now March and the process still isn't done. I've expressed my irritation over the process being dragged out several times, especially since I've seen multiple promised deadlines blow right by without even acknowledgement until I'd raised the issue. I've told the lender that they've until March 15th to close on this or I'd go somewhere else. That deadline, though, is one of my own choosing.

Given that March 15th is just a little over a week away, is there anything preventing me from reaching out to another lender to do the re-financing? Legally or practically?