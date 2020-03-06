2

Stocks are VERY correlated. This is obvious when looking at an index: most stocks chart match peaks and valleys.

What I would like to know is the mechanism behind those correlations?

Is it "buy programs"? Like big money entering simultaneously into many different stocks at once, thus creating the same impulse on multiple stocks? If not, what is it? How does it happen?

When you compare stocks to an index that includes them, most are going to be highly correlated. As an extreme example, the charts of most of the 30 DJIA stocks are going to closely resemble the graph of DIA (the Dow ETF). But if you compare those stocks to each other, not necessarily so.

There's an old adage in the market: "A rising tide lifts all boats". In a bull market, you'd expect the share price of all stocks to increase unless there was adverse company news (and vice versa for bear markets). This is particularly exacerbated in volatile market periods like we're seeing now when other than story stocks, everything gets sold off.

But don't assume that everything correlates. Some sectors are often non-correlated (such as precious metals).

  • Great point - comparing an index that aggregates 30 stocks is unsurprisingly going to look a lot like the individual movement in most of those stocks! – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 46 mins ago
This is a pretty broad question, but the short answer is simply that the underlying realities of different equities may move similarly on a general basis.

The real value of a stock is that it provides you with a portion of all future cashflows from that company [dividends + perhaps a liquidating payment if the company is ever closed down]. The ability to pay those dividends is based on the company's net income, which you could simplistically say is based on the economy in general, the relevant industry more specifically, and also the direct specifics of that company.

For example, if the US economy worsens, then some people may lose jobs, and total consumer spending decreases - this could impact the value of all consumer product companies. Further, analysts might predict that fewer people will buy cars in the next 2 years; this means that all carmakers might take a particularly large impact. Finally, perhaps a particular automaker, let's say Ford, has just made a massive investment in a new plant, and perhaps that plant is feared to need to close down due to car shortages, so Ford takes the biggest hit of all. At the same time, maybe Tesla continues to attract new buyers, so Tesla might even improve in value over the same period of time.

The point is that some general indicators impact almost every company [if the interest rate decreases, more money is available to, in theory, invest, so more money is invested and stock prices might rise], some indicators impact a lot of companies [like the cruise industry under-performing due to media coverage of trapped tourists], and some indicators are company specific [like multiple executives at a fast food chain all being fired in the same month indicating performance issues].

One final word of caution: you plainly state "most stocks chart match peaks and valleys." Be careful that you are making broad assumptions about how things work and acting on that information. I think you will find that company performance is not as aligned as you believe.

Read this article, it will help you understand correlation and BETA.

Higher beta's usually carry more risk/volatility, but stocks with zero beta doesn't necessarily mean zero risk.

I would also suggest for you to try to solve for beta to understand how risk is calculated, use excel, and pick 4 stocks. Read more below.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/307708-visualizing-beta-stock-risk-and-market-correlation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beta_(finance)

https://www.wikihow.com/Calculate-Stock-Correlation-Coefficient

