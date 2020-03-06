The checks you mention are all good ones, there are enough trustworthy online resources that any disreputable lenders should stand out. So mostly you're shopping for price and convenience. For price you'll want to focus on rate and fees rather than just rate alone. Origination fees seem to vary the most between lenders that I've researched, but you'll want the full breakdown of all fees to compare.

If you know any local realtors you can inquire with them on their favorite lenders to work with, they'll frequently have some opinions based on reasonable sample sizes. Just pay attention to their reasons for liking them to see if it's relevant to you.

Unless you dislike your current lender I'd suggest calling them. They might be able to do a streamlined/no-cost refinance to a lower rate. That can be much less hassle/cost than finding a new different lender. If they don't have a process for simplifying your refinance, make sure your new lender does.

Personally, I get all my mortgages through a local credit union. I used to shop around each time, but found there wasn't much variation on effective rate between lenders (when rate and fees were all factored in). They may advertise much lower rates but what I actually got offered was generally pretty consistent between lenders. Since it's something I do frequently, I focused on finding a lender with low fees and an easy closing process.