When looking to refi an existing mortgage there are a number of sites that let you get a list of lenders. You can filter by interest rates, points etc. If one picks a company to to go with, how can one know they are dealing with a bank that isn't out to do something "shifty". Just because they advertise a low rate, is it kinda like someone selling something on ebay that is 50% less than everyone else, but the shipping is $50 for a $2 item so to speak. What are a handful of key things to look at when choosing a lender to refi with? Not so much worried about fraud per say, just something "hidden" in the details.
How about these checks?
Look up online reviews
Better business bureau reviews
FDIC membership