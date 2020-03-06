I am basing my answer on the United States.

Before you apply for the new mortgage:

- Estimated House value: 400K

- Current mortgage: 200K

- Estimated equity: (400k-200K) or 200K

Most lenders will put a maximum limit on the new mortgage of 80% of appraised value. What you borrow depends on your income, your credit history, and what you want to do with any cash out.

The 80% rule means the most you can borrow is 80% of 400K or 320K. This assumes that the appraisal equals the estimate. If the appraisal is different the maximum loan will change.

So if you want the whole $320K that is fine. They will take $200K to pay off the old loan and send it to the old mortgage company. If you only want to borrow $200K to pay off the old loan, because the new rate is lower than the old rate that is fine also. You may decide to only borrow $250K to pay off the old loan and upgrade the kitchen.

Note that in late 2017 the rules changed about destructibility of interest in cash-out refinancing. How you use the extra funds impacts if it is deductible interest.