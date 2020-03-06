You are observing the difference between spot and par yield.

Let's assume you have a bond that costs 100 EUR and pays 1 EUR every year and then 100 EUR after 10 years. Its yield (both spot and par) is 1%. Because its par value 100 EUR is the same as its market price, the spot and par yields are the same.

Let's now assume that its market price rises to 110 EUR due to the increased investment into bonds by investors. That's the law of supply and demand. When demand increases, the price increases.

Now it still yields 1% of its par value, or in other words 1 EUR, every year, but still 100 EUR at the end and not the full price 110 EUR.

After this price rise, you will get 110 EUR back (ten times 1 EUR and at the end 100 EUR) for your 110 EUR investment. In other words, spot yield is 0%.

However, par yield is still 1% because the par value of the bond is 100 EUR.