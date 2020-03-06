I understand that the "bed and breakfasting" capital gains tax (CGT) rule says that purchases that occur 30 days after an asset of the same class has been disposed of should be matched together, as opposed to against the pool, yet I struggle to find information on the order of the matching process.

Let's take the following scenario:

Buy 10 shares on the 1st of May Sell 10 shares on the 2nd of May for a profit relative to the 1st trade Buy 10 shares on the 11th of May Sell 10 shares on the 20th of May for a loss relative to the 3rd trade

My initial thought was to match the 1st trade with the 2nd, but I realised that I should actually match the 3rd one with the 2nd to account for bed and breakfasting. Is this correct? If yes, would the 4th trade be matched with the 1st, assuming that there is no other trade of the same asset during the whole tax year?