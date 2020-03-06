0

I understand that the "bed and breakfasting" capital gains tax (CGT) rule says that purchases that occur 30 days after an asset of the same class has been disposed of should be matched together, as opposed to against the pool, yet I struggle to find information on the order of the matching process.

Let's take the following scenario:

  1. Buy 10 shares on the 1st of May
  2. Sell 10 shares on the 2nd of May for a profit relative to the 1st trade
  3. Buy 10 shares on the 11th of May
  4. Sell 10 shares on the 20th of May for a loss relative to the 3rd trade

My initial thought was to match the 1st trade with the 2nd, but I realised that I should actually match the 3rd one with the 2nd to account for bed and breakfasting. Is this correct? If yes, would the 4th trade be matched with the 1st, assuming that there is no other trade of the same asset during the whole tax year?

|improve this question
1

The Bed and Breakfast Deal is somewhat similar to the Wash Sale rule that we have in the USA. It's purpose is to prevent an investor from selling a security on the last trading day of the tax year in order to realize a loss and tax savings and then immediately buying the security back the next morning on the first day of the new financial year.

Your first two transactions (buy then sell) achieved a profit so the rule would not apply. And even if it did, with all positions closed, no matter how you pair them, the net capital gain/loss would still be the same

I'm a Yank so don't take my word for it :->). Do you have an accountant?

|improve this answer
  • Yeah, the net gain/ loss would be the same, but I do want to be aware of the right way to report it, just in case for other assets the net result would be different. I don't have an accountant yet, because it's super hard to find out someone who can deal with my situation. I am doing a lot of DeFi trading. – Paul Razvan Berg 5 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.