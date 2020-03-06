Currently, YES BANK might be taken over by SBI, and RBI has announced that SBI will get 49% equity at no less than 10 rs per share. YES BANK shares are currently trading at 16.60. The RBI plans to alter the authorized capital for the reconstructed bank to ₹5,000 crores and the number of equity shares will also be altered to 2,400 crores of ₹2 each aggregating to ₹4,800 crores. More details are given here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/banks-private-sector/yesbank/YB

What would be the share value of YES bank after this stock dilution?