I want double-check this. I use a gray horizontal line for every separate Reddit thread. They probably didn't write with Ontarian or Canadian taxes in mind. I live Ontario, Can.

Laminar_flo wrote

You're getting a lot of different answers here, and most are correct but people here are talking about cash donations. There's another big type of donation that rich people make too and that's in illiquid/non-marketable assets such as real estate and/or shares in private companies.

DjangoHawkins wrote

You are correct that you can't "make money" by donating cash and writing it off, though, as others have mentioned, donating other assets can result in a net gain. However, there a few other circumstances where it make economic sense: 1) The donation gets you something that you would have purchased anyway, but now you can write-off the cost. Examples could be as small as swag from your local public radio station or as large as a year of tuition or even a building named after you. I'm not saying that people reap a profit from this, but they get the benefit (which may be worth alot to them) AND they get it at a reduced price because they can deduct it. 2) If they donate it to a non-profit which they control. They can then set their friends and family up as employees and pay the money to them and also write it off as a deduction. This happens pretty often with athletes and celebrities. Hopefully they are also doing some charitable good, but it's often pretty sketchy and there are some high profile cases where it looks like almost nothing charitable was happening.

FigBug wrote

The main reason people make their own charity is to give money to friends and family. When rich guy makes money, he has to pay 40% tax on it. Let's say he wants to give his parents $100,000 a year, he would need to $166,666 pre tax to do that. Instead he starts a charity and gives it $126,000 which is pre tax. Each of his parents work for the charity and take a salary of $63,000 each, which after tax gets them about $50,000. Rich guy saved $40,000. Parents still get their $100,000 a year. Parents are retired and do a bit of charity work anyway, so it's a 'real' charity, it just does very little for the money it gets.

