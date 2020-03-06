Tax Planning for You and Your Family 2019 by KPMG. p 113.

7.1.3 Stock dividends

A corporation will sometimes pay a stock dividend by issuing new shares to pay the dividend rather than giving you cash. In such a case, the grossup and dividend tax credit still apply, and you must pay tax on the stock dividend even though you have received no cash. The amount of the dividend on which the gross-up is calculated is the increase in the corporate paid-up capital resulting from the issue of new shares. If you sell the stock in order to produce cash to pay the tax, you may also have a capital gain or loss if the value of the stock has changed since you received it.