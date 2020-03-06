I'm working In sales for one company and we usually recieve a couple of mails like this per month:

Good Day!! This is [Person] from [Company] in [Location] We find out that your product are very nice and good quality.Our former supplier referred us to your company and we want to make an order immediately as we have branches in Asia & Europe.Please can you send your company catalogs to us with your best price so we can prepare our order specification and forward to you because our customers are already demanding for your products.Your early response will be much appreciated! Thanks and waiting for your reply

This makes absolutely no sense in context of what we are doing, as we are a custom manufacturer that has no specific product but rather manufacture stuff for other companies that then produce finished product and they are using very generic language and are naming everything we do as "product" and all these mails are worded almost the same with very few differences. What i would like to know is, what is their goal here? There are no atachments or anything to infect my PC, not even links to sites so what is their usuall next step?