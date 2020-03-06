My wageworks account got mixed up with a former colleague's, since our names (both Chinese) are very similar. I discovered this last December, and have been in weekly contact with my HR department ever since. Now it's beginning of March and wageworks still hasn't been able to fix it. I have about $2000 in the FSA dependent care account. My HR contact has successfully filed for an extension to the end of March with wageworks, but I am almost certain that with another month of time, they will still not be able to sort things out.

So my question is, is there nothing I can do about it? I have personally called WageWorks to make the technical correction, but was referred to my HR department. Why should I expect any miracle to happen at this point given that they weren't able to do anything for the first 3 months? Thank you for your attention!