Let's say I want to create a good-til-canceled limit order to buy 100 shares of DAL at $35, but I don't want to indefinitely tie up $3500 in cash. Instead when the DAL limit is reached, I'd like to sell enough ITOT to buy the DAL shares.

Is there any way to express this to Fidelity or Schwab in the form of a conditional order? Note that I would be OK having to approximate the number of ITOT shares when I created the order if that made it possible.

It seems like I want some sort of weird One-Triggers-Another conditional order, that may not be possible because the execution would be backwards (I can't buy before I sell).

Thanks for your expertise!