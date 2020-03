What does it mean that SEC Form 3s don't have any associated transaction type? Eg. https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?CIK=0001600757&action=getowner

Is there any way to know the price of the "Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned" when the person received them (eg. just whatever the common stock price was at the time of the filed date on the form)?