How to tell the price common stock was received at on an SEC Form 3? What does it mean that SEC Form 3s don't have any associated transaction type? Eg. https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?CIK=0001600757&action=getowner

Is there any way to know the price of the "Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned" when the person received them (eg. just whatever the common stock price was at the time of the filed date on the form)?