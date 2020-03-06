I have been considering being a sugar baby for a while. so I was on Instagram last night and found this guy after talking to a bunch of so called sugar daddies who wanted me to send money to them before they paid me (which i blocked and deleted). I start talking to this one guy; he doesn't ask me to send money, he starts asking me what i do for a living, my favorite food etc. He has plenty of pictures on his Instagram, i think he works as a police officer of some kind. I asked for pictures and he gladly sent me a bunch. I asked for current pics; when I told him I use cashapp, he says he doesn't use it because he's been scammed before and lost a lot of money in the past. I heard that this is how sugar daddies scam girls, but here is the thing; he has been very forward with me. I'm not getting any weird vibes. He asked for my bank info (which i dumbly gave out, but I informed my bank to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.) He was supposed to send me money today but he told me his "account manager" hasn't logged into my account. I am monitoring the little money that I have (currently 18 dollars lol). I've mentioned this a few times already that I don't want to be a victim of fraud. I'm trying to see if he will admit to being a scammer first. But he's said repeatedly "i will keep my word. I will spoil you, i will pay you." When we text, he's not expecting me to text back right away. He's being very courteous toward me. I don't want any backlash, i am a first timer to this sugar baby stuff. I just want second opinions from anyone else who has had similar experience. Thank you to anyone who helps out!