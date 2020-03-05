[UK tax only] My understanding is that any crypto asset, even if it's a stablecoin like DAI that is pegged to the US dollar, should be tracked in a pool.

If the only thing done with DAI is trading, then this is easy to keep records of, but what if I lend DAI? The lending and the accrual are not done in GBP. Should I keep records of the DAI/GBP price on the day I started lending and the day I got out, and then calculate how much interest I earned in GBP? If yes, should this interest be classified as income, or capital gains?