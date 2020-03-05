0

[UK tax only] My understanding is that any crypto asset, even if it's a stablecoin like DAI that is pegged to the US dollar, should be tracked in a pool.

If the only thing done with DAI is trading, then this is easy to keep records of, but what if I lend DAI? The lending and the accrual are not done in GBP. Should I keep records of the DAI/GBP price on the day I started lending and the day I got out, and then calculate how much interest I earned in GBP? If yes, should this interest be classified as income, or capital gains?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.