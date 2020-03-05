I was trying to close out of a position today (buy to close - short call option) and had a limit order active all day long at 0.20. Near the end of the day I got anxious and raised my limit price up to 0.25 to try and see if I could just close out at an acceptable price. To my surprise (and delight), when I raised my limit price the order got immediately filled at .16 (.09 better than my limit, and even more surprisingly .04 better than the other limit order I had open all day). I am still trying to wrap my head around how this could have happened. Was there really someone on the other side of my trade who at that exact moment decided they would be willing to sell at .16 after holding out all day with the bid at .20? (this was a fairly low volume equity)