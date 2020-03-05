I live in MD, U.S. My wife and I haven't filed taxes since 2014. We are sure we owe a large amount of money. We have money to throw at the problem, and would like it settled in the most painless way possible. We don't have any W-2s. My wife was a 1099 for a period. We don't have any paper work for that either. Is there a way we can just toss someone a chunk of change to work this out and set up a payment plan with the IRS for us so we don't have to deal with the headache?