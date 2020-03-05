1

Just looking for some advice on whether the conclusions I have come to are sound. I live in the UK.

In November (pre-virus) a house came on the market in an area my partner and I really like, a place where houses rarely come up for sale. We can afford the mortgage on the property but only if I can keep my job (my partners salary wouldn’t cover it). Our current jobs are secure and even if we see a big recession triggered by the virus, we are quite confident our jobs would still be required, but it’s a risk. We currently don’t have any major reasons to move, this move is more of a lifestyle improvement (nice parks nearby, great views, slightly more space). At our current property we could just about afford it if I lost my job as my partners salary would just about cover everything. We knew it would be unlikely that another opportunity to get a house in this area would present itself anytime soon, so decided to put our house on the market. We used a local estate agent to help us sell it, and within one week got a buyer and a very good price. We got our offer accepted on the house we really wanted too. I knew the state of the financial markets (everything bubble) and that a recession could be imminent, but how long do you wait for it to crash? They could just keep pumping more cash into the system and prop it up for years to come yet, like they already have. I obviously don’t want to buy the top of the bubble, but I don’t want to miss out on getting our dream house by waiting for a recession to happen as it could take years, or although unlikely, it may never happen, and then you’re waiting forever!

However, the virus has now struck and we appear to be headed into a recession. Therefore I’m thinking buying is a bad move? Not only could we be buying the top of the bubble, we could risk losing the house if I got made redundant (although I think unlikely) as our income wouldn’t be able to cover it. This would therefore make sense not to sell. Also with the virus in play, it’s no longer a matter of “how many years until the next recession, so should we buy yet?” guesswork, and more of a “watch it unfold, so once it’s over we know we’re in a good place to buy” situation. My dilemma is that to pull out of the sale will cost me £2,000 in agency fees (ridiculous I know – this is my first time selling a house and I have learnt a lot), therefore if the virus doesn’t trigger us into a full on recession we’ll have pulled out of the house that we really wanted and will rarely come up again in that area, and essentially have thrown £2000 away as well.

As the impact of the virus isn’t currently affecting me, and a recession hasn’t yet occurred, I’m left wondering whether the decision not to sell is being overcautious. I’ve learnt a lot of information from the internet, but my daily routine remains the same, so making drastic decisions based on what I’ve learnt rather than from first hand experience feels rash, although logically sound.

Any advice on the above would be much appreciated. If you have any questions please ask.

Thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
anonsecret is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    To be clear, you are both buying a property and selling another right now, so any "bubble" effects will affect both sides of the transaction for you, is that correct? Do you perceive the Coronavirus to have any direct impact on the risk of you or your partner losing your jobs, outside of the generic risk that such a thing could happen for any other reason at any other time? Do you have any concerns about these transactions, and your exposure to risk, that are unrelated to an effort to time the real estate market? – Upper_Case 21 mins ago
  • 1
    Assuming that the properties are affected equally, downsizing is a more profitable event when prices are high and upsizing gets you a better bargain when price are low. – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago

Your Answer

anonsecret is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.