Just looking for some advice on whether the conclusions I have come to are sound. I live in the UK.

In November (pre-virus) a house came on the market in an area my partner and I really like, a place where houses rarely come up for sale. We can afford the mortgage on the property but only if I can keep my job (my partners salary wouldn’t cover it). Our current jobs are secure and even if we see a big recession triggered by the virus, we are quite confident our jobs would still be required, but it’s a risk. We currently don’t have any major reasons to move, this move is more of a lifestyle improvement (nice parks nearby, great views, slightly more space). At our current property we could just about afford it if I lost my job as my partners salary would just about cover everything. We knew it would be unlikely that another opportunity to get a house in this area would present itself anytime soon, so decided to put our house on the market. We used a local estate agent to help us sell it, and within one week got a buyer and a very good price. We got our offer accepted on the house we really wanted too. I knew the state of the financial markets (everything bubble) and that a recession could be imminent, but how long do you wait for it to crash? They could just keep pumping more cash into the system and prop it up for years to come yet, like they already have. I obviously don’t want to buy the top of the bubble, but I don’t want to miss out on getting our dream house by waiting for a recession to happen as it could take years, or although unlikely, it may never happen, and then you’re waiting forever!

However, the virus has now struck and we appear to be headed into a recession. Therefore I’m thinking buying is a bad move? Not only could we be buying the top of the bubble, we could risk losing the house if I got made redundant (although I think unlikely) as our income wouldn’t be able to cover it. This would therefore make sense not to sell. Also with the virus in play, it’s no longer a matter of “how many years until the next recession, so should we buy yet?” guesswork, and more of a “watch it unfold, so once it’s over we know we’re in a good place to buy” situation. My dilemma is that to pull out of the sale will cost me £2,000 in agency fees (ridiculous I know – this is my first time selling a house and I have learnt a lot), therefore if the virus doesn’t trigger us into a full on recession we’ll have pulled out of the house that we really wanted and will rarely come up again in that area, and essentially have thrown £2000 away as well.

As the impact of the virus isn’t currently affecting me, and a recession hasn’t yet occurred, I’m left wondering whether the decision not to sell is being overcautious. I’ve learnt a lot of information from the internet, but my daily routine remains the same, so making drastic decisions based on what I’ve learnt rather than from first hand experience feels rash, although logically sound.

Any advice on the above would be much appreciated. If you have any questions please ask.

Thanks