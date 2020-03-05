I'm currently travelling in Europe with a VISA debit card for a Charles Schwab Checking Account as well as an American Express Bonvoy credit card. Both cards target travellers and don't usually require travel notices. I had been using both cards successfully earlier in my trip, as well as in Madrid - but when I arrived in the Murcia region of Spain, I discovered I couldn't use either card anywhere - no merchants, no ATMs. My first thought that was that I needed to give a travel notice after all, but when I called to do so, both Charles Schwab and American Express told me they had no records of any declined transactions - none of the purchases I'd been trying to make had even reached the card providers.

Again, neither Schwab nor AmEx seem to have any record of any of these attempted transactions.

No banking official in Spain, or customer service representative for either company, seems to have any idea what the problem might be or how I can fix it. I am staying with a friend in Murcia and can send him money via PayPal to give me back in cash, but soon I'll be solo, and I don't want to do so until I'm sure I'll be able to make purchases or, at least, withdraw cash on my own. Does anyone know what could be going on?