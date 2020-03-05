0

Assuming one have 100 stocks of a company. Assuming this stock goes 1% up and down zig zagging for a year.

  1. Person A keep his money in the stock for a year and then test results ( profit is 0 )
  2. Person B keep his money in the stock but every time it’s up 1% he takes ONLY the 1% profits and leave the rest invested. Test results after a year.

Is approach 2 have a name, and is it better or worse than 1 regarding risk and profits ? ( including trading fees).

Is one approach better than the other if the zig zag is wilder and not equal ( in a real world stock) so the stock price is different after a year ?

|improve this question
New contributor
hkrlys is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

2 is called day trading or scalping depending on timeframe.

It is better IF YOU CAN PULL IT OFF - which most people are woefully incompetent at. Actually on any trading. It also is not "being invested", it is "trading" - which means you will spend a lot of time doing it, which means you better earn more than you could otherwise earn. It is more a job than passive investment.

|improve this answer
  • Hey thanks but I don’t think that’s what I was looking for. I know what day trading is, I am asking regarding the signal/math/curve aspects, I am looking for a deep calculation of such approach because I think it’s not obvious if they are equal in numbers. And I do my trading using software I write, so.. – hkrlys 1 hour ago
  • In other words in a pure saw signal is person B have more or less money? And with any other wilder signal ? I don’t talk about trying to hit the curve only on the tops, but an ideal situation when one sold only the ups. – hkrlys 1 hour ago

Your Answer

hkrlys is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.