Assuming one have 100 stocks of a company. Assuming this stock goes 1% up and down zig zagging for a year.

Person A keep his money in the stock for a year and then test results ( profit is 0 ) Person B keep his money in the stock but every time it’s up 1% he takes ONLY the 1% profits and leave the rest invested. Test results after a year.

Is approach 2 have a name, and is it better or worse than 1 regarding risk and profits ? ( including trading fees).

Is one approach better than the other if the zig zag is wilder and not equal ( in a real world stock) so the stock price is different after a year ?