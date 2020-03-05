My friend is working for a company in the US (CA). She works for an international company that happens to use a Japanese insurance provider and she’s trying to decide what level plan to sign up for.

The part that has us scratching our heads is their really strange coinsurnace structure. There are many fields which are listed as “100% coinsurance.” After looking at many handfuls of websites for the definition of coinsurance, it’s pretty clear that the 100% refers to the amount she will have to pay for the relevant services. That would all make sense, if it wasn’t for the fact that all these 100% coinsurnace items are found for the “in network” column and all their corresponding out of network fees are lower (70-80%)!

Could they be using a different definition for coinsurnace, one where the % refers to the amount covered by the insurance. As perhaps that’s the standard in Japan or elsewhere?