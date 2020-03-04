0

I'm refinancing a property. I use it a secondary home, but I'm not sure if lenders will consider it a secondary home because it's just under the usual 50 mile minimum distance to my primary. Rates are very low right now so I'd like to lock in a low rate. If I try to refi as a secondary but that fails then locking as investment might be weeks from now when rates might be back up. So I'd like to try two simultaneous applications: one as a secondary and one as an investment. I don't mind paying application fees/appraisal fees.

Do you see any problems I might run into?

One thing I'm worried about is if lenders see I'm trying both applications and neither will be approved: for example if they're thinking about acquiring the secondary application they'll say "oh, so he's really planning on having tenants."

