I'm interested in borrowing money from one of my credit cards to invest. Yes, I know how that sounds, and I'm aware of the risks; that is not what this question is about; I'm only interested in the tax aspects of this.

My broker charges around 8% interest for investing with margin. Over the long term, I don't think I could get returns higher than 8% to justify such a high interest rate.

I have a lot of dormant credit cards that every once in a while send me offers that allow me to cash out the credit limit on the card for a 3% fee and 0% interest for a year. That is a much cheaper option than my broker's margin offering.

The question is, if I use that cash to invest, would that 3% fee be deductible from my short-term or long-term capital gains at tax time? If so, how would it be applied? Short-term capital gains first? Long-term capital gains first? If I choose to invest that money in relatively safe investments like bonds, the deductible vs not deductible question might be the deciding factor on profitability vs not profitability in the end.