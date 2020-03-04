If I have to hold onto the stock for 1 year after purchase and 2 years after Offering / Grant Date for long term treatment, and I've already incurred tax on the 15% discount, why should I continue to hold onto the stock after the ESPP purchase?

Couldn't I just take the sale cash and purchase an equivalent number of shares of my company at my regular broker and then only have to wait 1 year for it to be long term? Even with the wash sale rule, it seems like this would circumvent the 2 year rule.

(In reality, my strategy generally is to sell the ESPP immediately and diversify it, but I'm checking my assumptions.)