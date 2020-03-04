My wife and I just started the process of buying our first home. I've noticed DTI is very important as far as how much home you can get pre-approved for. Knowing this, I have started thinking of ways to improve my ratio. I will be the only one on the home loan (spouse will not have steady income since we are relocating).

With that being said, I am thinking about selling my leased 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid back to the Honda dealership I leased from. I've made the first 12 of 36 payments and the payoff amount showing on the account is 23,500. KBB has the car at 22k-25k (trade-in value). Our plan is to then buy the car back under my wife's name only. We love the car and have only put 7,000 miles on it over the first year. Just hoping for some guidance on best practices and whether or not the honda dealership is the best place to start since the car has held its value and will continue to do so. I understand the honda dealership will want to make a little money on the deal but I don't want to get burned. Thanks in advance!