In 2017-2019 I worked in the US under an H1B Visa and recently back to my native country. I am looking into filing Form 8822 (Change of Address) with the IRS. The form is straightforward but I am puzzled by the fact that the form asks me to indicate whether the address change affects gift or estate taxes. The change of address clearly affects income tax returns so the first box should get ticked, no questions there. However, why am I asked whether gift / estate taxes are also affected? I was never domiciled in the US for estate tax purposes. For reference I append the very top of the form below (where this question appears):