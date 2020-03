If each member of a couple makes a high income, they pay much more U.S. income tax if married.

So it makes sense for them to avoid legal marriage.

They can still do a religious ceremony or a commitment ceremony without notifying City Hall. If they want to tie their financial lives together, a lawyer can help them buy a house jointly, open a bank account together, give each other Powers of Attorney, etc.

So why do so many high-dual-income couples go through the bureaucratic side of marriage?