In 2019 I contributed to a Roth IRA, but while preparing my taxes I realized that I am over the income limit for contributing to a Roth IRA.

I would like to recharacterize this contribution to a traditional IRA and then after that settles do a backdoor conversion to roll that traditional account over into my Roth account.

Is this allowed by the IRS? Are there any pitfalls to look out for? Essentially I would love for someone to walk me through how to do this correctly.

Here are some of the things I'm wondering about:

  1. I understand that I'm supposed to remove all earnings attributable to this ineligible contribution--is there a formula for computing this?
  2. I understand that I am to report the earnings portion of the recharacterization--will my brokerage give me a form that contains this information?
  3. Will the recharacterization to a traditional IRA count as a contribution for 2019 or for 2020? I was hoping to contribute an additional 6,000 for 2020 before doing the conversion back to a Roth.
