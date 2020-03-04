In 2019 I contributed to a Roth IRA, but while preparing my taxes I realized that I am over the income limit for contributing to a Roth IRA.

I would like to recharacterize this contribution to a traditional IRA and then after that settles do a backdoor conversion to roll that traditional account over into my Roth account.

Is this allowed by the IRS? Are there any pitfalls to look out for? Essentially I would love for someone to walk me through how to do this correctly.

Here are some of the things I'm wondering about: