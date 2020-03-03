I live, work and attend school in the U.S.

My employer has a tuition assistance program in place that covers 100% of tuition and eligible expenses up to $5000 per calendar year. My plan was to attend 3 half-year terms of college and get reimbursed over 3 calendar years.

I attended college the latter half of 2019 accruing $3755 in tuition with another $500 scholarship applied. Thus, I received a total reimbursement of $3255 from my employer and was paid out in 2019. I will be attending school throughout 2020 and will be paid out roughly the same amount in 2020 (July) and 2021 (January). Essentially I'll have free college which is a nice benefit, but what are the tax implications here?

I am wondering: