1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I understand that the concept of a "tax nomad"; i.e, a freelance who works with a laptop and relocating to different countries gradually (say, once a year or once in two years) is becoming more prevalent as time goes by as part of globalization.

A tax nomad is still expected by its clients to give them receipts for works done for them and that they already paid for (say, by Paypal or Bank transfer or Western Union), but because a tax nomad's receipt isn't formatted per the demands of a given country's taxation authority guidelines, one can wonder how should a receipt of tax nomad be formatted or be read like.

How should a receipt of a tax nomad be formatted?

A similar question would be, what do all receipts of all states in this planet share in common?