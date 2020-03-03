0

There are several questions about sole proprietorship versus LLC. Suppose I have a sole proprietorship right now, and I form a single-member LLC tomorrow (March, partway through the year), treated as an "disregarded entity" by the IRS.

How is the transition most easily managed, from a legal and tax perspective?

Can both exist simultaneously? (I think no?)

How do I handle reporting both on this year's taxes? (Maybe two schedule Cs?)

How do I determine the salary or disbursements from the LLC?

Suppose I have no corporate expenses. Is there anything preventing disbursing the money from the LLC to my personal accounts quickly?

I'm asking for any pointers to the practical side of an easy transition.

|improve this question
1

You're conflating liability with taxation. If you form an LLC, get the LLC a bank account, separate "finances", etc. and pay yourself out of that. They can "exist" simultaneously as your sole prop is someone paying you and 1099'ing, versus paying your LLC. You'll need a federal tax ID, and the proper paperwork with your state.

The difference is when you're sued, they're suing the LLC versus the Sole Proprietorship (aka you). If you separate assets then they can only get at the LLC.

If you "form an LLC" but keep using your personal account it would be tough to prove you've separated things.

On the tax from: If you have a single-member LLC and passthrough taxation it's all the same as someone paying you directly with a 1099.

If it's a different kind of LLC there are other tax situations, but it doesn't sound like that from your question.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.