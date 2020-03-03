There are several questions about sole proprietorship versus LLC. Suppose I have a sole proprietorship right now, and I form a single-member LLC tomorrow (March, partway through the year), treated as an "disregarded entity" by the IRS.

How is the transition most easily managed, from a legal and tax perspective?

Can both exist simultaneously? (I think no?)

How do I handle reporting both on this year's taxes? (Maybe two schedule Cs?)

How do I determine the salary or disbursements from the LLC?

Suppose I have no corporate expenses. Is there anything preventing disbursing the money from the LLC to my personal accounts quickly?

I'm asking for any pointers to the practical side of an easy transition.