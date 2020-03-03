0

Are the trade prices for every stock publicly available in real time? How could I generate my own database of historical trade prices for every stock on the US market? How could I also update that database with realtime stock information?

Apps like Yahoo Finance and Schwab provide this information in real time, but I can't seem to sort the entire list of US stocks by the criteria of my choice. I want to access a sortable, live updating, table of every stock on the US market.

For instance, I would simply like to sort every stock by current market value. These apps do not seem to provide the complete list of stocks for sorting. They allow sorting smaller categories of stocks, where the companies have already been filtered down by some criteria.

|improve this question
New contributor
daDib is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

Yes, they are publicly available.

The exchanges allow you to access this data real-time for money.
Yahoo Finance et al pay them and run web servers that show them to the public, making their cost back by displaying ads.

I don't know the prices, but unless you run a business from it, I would excpect you cannot afford it.

|improve this answer
  • Sorry, I did not understand: Are you saying you can pay a company for access to the data, but the data is also publicly available somewhere else? I'm interpreting 'publicly available' as free and posted information. – daDib 1 min ago

Your Answer

daDib is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.