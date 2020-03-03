Are the trade prices for every stock publicly available in real time? How could I generate my own database of historical trade prices for every stock on the US market? How could I also update that database with realtime stock information?

Apps like Yahoo Finance and Schwab provide this information in real time, but I can't seem to sort the entire list of US stocks by the criteria of my choice. I want to access a sortable, live updating, table of every stock on the US market.

For instance, I would simply like to sort every stock by current market value. These apps do not seem to provide the complete list of stocks for sorting. They allow sorting smaller categories of stocks, where the companies have already been filtered down by some criteria.