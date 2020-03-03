I run a limited company, and want to pay myself a wage. There is a limit to what you can pay yourself before the company has to pay National Insurance contributions. But what is the minimum wage you can pay yourself in order to get a Qualifying Year on your National Insurance record (for State Pension purposes)?
What is the minimum weekly pay to be credited with a Qualifying Year on your National Insurance?
Asked
Viewed 24 times
New contributor
credited with a full years national insuranceWhat do you mean ? – DumbCoder 3 hours ago