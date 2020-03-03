If at least two ETFs track same or similar index, and I buy just options on them, care if they have different MERs? Ought I buy one with less MER?
I live Toronto.
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If at least two ETFs track same or similar index, and I buy just options on them, care if they have different MERs? Ought I buy one with less MER?
I live Toronto.