I use home for business - work as a contractor from home, on my home computer, but there is no area for exclusive use - desk and computers are also used for personal purposes. So I do not qualify for home office deductions.

I do want to count real estate taxes for my home, in my itemized deductions on Schedule A.

But the instructions for Schedule A say "Enter on line 5b the state and local taxes you paid on real estate you own that wasn't used for business". There is no mention of "exclusive use" here or any other conditions.

So I have my home, real estate, and it is "used for business" in the sense that I work from home.

Does that mean I can't deduct my real estate taxes at all, on my Schedule A (and neither as home office deduction)?